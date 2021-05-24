Fresh Row Erupts between Kabale Municipal authorities, Transporters Over Maintenance of Mwanjari Cemetery

In short
In 2019, the authorities moved some of the traders to the cemetery to pave way for the ongoing construction of 23 billion Shillings modern market under the World Bank-funded Markets and Agricultural Trade Improvement program – MATIP III.
Fresh Row Erupts between Kabale Municipal authorities, Transporters Over Maintenance of Mwanjari Cemetery24 May 2021, 10:13 Comments 209 Views Kabale, Western Region, Uganda Business and finance Updates
In short
Tagged with: Mwanjari cemetery business centre
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.