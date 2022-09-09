In short
Peter Arubaku Bosses, the councilor representing Uriama sub county to Terego district council says an estimated 70 acres of cassava, rice and passion fruit gardens have so far been destroyed in the sub-county by animals belonging to the herdsmen.
Fresh Tension as 'Balaalo' Herdsmen Return to West Nile
Ismail Drabe (R), the LC 5 Madi Okollo district interracting with some Balaalo herdsmen in Yachi parish in Ogoko sub county.
