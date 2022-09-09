Henry Lematia
17:43

Fresh Tension as 'Balaalo' Herdsmen Return to West Nile

9 Sep 2022, 17:39 Comments 38 Views Terego, Uganda Agriculture Local government Northern Breaking news
Ismail Drabe (R), the LC 5 Madi Okollo district interracting with some Balaalo herdsmen in Yachi parish in Ogoko sub county.

Ismail Drabe (R), the LC 5 Madi Okollo district interracting with some Balaalo herdsmen in Yachi parish in Ogoko sub county.

In short
Peter Arubaku Bosses, the councilor representing Uriama sub county to Terego district council says an estimated 70 acres of cassava, rice and passion fruit gardens have so far been destroyed in the sub-county by animals belonging to the herdsmen.

 

Tagged with: Balaalo Herdsmen Return Madi Okollo District Terego district

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.