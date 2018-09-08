In short
The mixture of the cigarette and Marijuana smokes was calmed by the flavored smell of Shisha, which would be cleared by the freshness brought by trees and the River Nile.
Thousands Party on First Night of Nyege Nyege Festival 8 Sep 2018
Revellers dance in the night darkness at the Eye stage of Nyege Nyege Festive Login to license this image from 1$.
