Blanshe Musinguzi
13:02

From Annals of Kidnap: Sadists Forced Muganga to Eat 3kgs of Posho Daily

1 Mar 2021, 13:01 Comments 173 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Human rights Updates
Some of the relatives at the National Unity Platform holding pictures of their missing people. Courtersy photo

In short
Sadism: The most disquieting story from his stay in detention was being forced to eat three kilograms of posho and a kilogram of beans in 20 minutes.

 

Tagged with: Kidnaps Torture

