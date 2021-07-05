From Battling Relegation to Top Ugandan Football, Express’s Comeback Story

In short
Express barely survived relegation in the 2017-18 season, securing their slot only after defeating bottom club Masavu 1-0 in the final game of the season. In that season, Express finished 13th with 31 points while UPDF that was relegated in the 14th position had 29 points.
From Battling Relegation to Top Ugandan Football, Express’s Comeback Story5 Jul 2021, 15:14 Comments 91 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Analysis
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.