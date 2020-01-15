In short
Born January 14, 1995, at St Joseph Hospital Kitgum Mission to Christine Apiyo a nurse and George Oluma, a politician and ex-soldier, Obedgiu studied at Mbuya Nursery School and later went to Kitgum boys for the primary one and two before moving to ABC Primary School in Rackoko, Pader district.
From LRA Jungle to Mak; A Former Child Soldier's Graduation Ordeal
15 Jan 2020
