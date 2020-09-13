FRONASA Fraternity in Acholi Disowns Billy Graham Olanya

In short
Last week, Olanya was pictured at the main entrance of State House in Entebbe Municipality trying to seek an audience with President Yoweri Museveni over unfulfilled pledges for members of FRONASA. He later told journalists that he, on behalf of Acholi people, was following up on the 900 million Shillings’ pledge made by the President to FRONASA Cooperative Union.
FRONASA Fraternity in Acholi Disowns Billy Graham Olanya13 Sep 2020, 12:04 Comments 176 Views Crime Politics Northern Interview
Billy Graham Olanya, the disputed Coordinator of FRONASA fraternity in Acholi - Photo by Joan Akello (1)
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.