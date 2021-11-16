In short
Mary Ayaa, the Manager of The Cultural Hub in Gulu City that trades in locally processed mango juice told URN that the strange disease has attacked five mango trees in their gardens, destroying almost all their fruits.
Fruit Canker Disease Ravages Mango Trees in Gulu, Nwoya District
