Frustrated, Unpromoted Lab Tech Earns Same Salary for 20 Years, Joins Strike

In short
He told URN in an interview on Friday that resigning to a payless assignment at the district was after countless treks to the ministry of Health seeking that he and colleagues who hold Bachelors’ and masters’ degrees in medical laboratory related courses could be recognized and paid a salary that matches their qualifications.
Frustrated, Unpromoted Lab Tech Earns Same Salary for 20 Years, Joins Strike24 Dec 2021, 16:25 Comments 148 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: lab tech strike
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.