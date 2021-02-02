Frustration, Poor Services Cited in Areas Where Museveni Scored Least Votes

In short

The area was one of those where President Yoweri Museveni enjoyed mass support over the years, having hosted his liberation struggle between 1981 and 1986. To the NRM, Luwero was a haven, one that the party has always been proud of. Museveni scored 79.2 per cent of the votes in the area in 2006, while Kizza Besigye got 17.2 per cent.