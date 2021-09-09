Fahad Muganga
15:49

FUBA Okays Resumption of National Basketball League Top story

9 Sep 2021, 15:48 Comments 110 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
Game between KIU Titans and Namblazers before suspension of league

Game between KIU Titans and Namblazers before suspension of league

In short
Hudson Ssegamwenge, the Vice President Administration in FUBA, says that the Federation has okayed the resumption of the league under restrictions to successfully accomplish the remaining games of the league.

 

Tagged with: FUBA Hudson Ssegamwenge National Basketball League

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.