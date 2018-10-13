FUBA Reschedules National Basketball League Finals

In short
The Federation of Uganda Basketball Association FUBA has been forced to reschedule two basketball match finals due to lack of a venue
FUBA Reschedules National Basketball League Finals13 Oct 2018, 16:10 Comments 132 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Updates
In short
Tagged with: basketball final baskteball finals venue crisis lugogo mtn arena airtel national basketball league
Mentioned: federation of uganda basketball association fuba national basketball league uganda christian university president ambrose tashobya just kip living city oilers ucu betway power lugogo mtn arena kampala international university ymca arena makerere arena
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.