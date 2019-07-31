Alex Otto
FUBA Suspends Three Players Over Scuffle

Powers Philip Ameny and Warriors Saidi Amisi are suspended for 10 days and fined FUBA

In short
Minutes after Powers' forward Geoffrey Soro and Warriors Saidi Amisi were ejected from the YMCA Arena over the fight, Power's center Philip Ameny is seen in a video footage elbowing Warriors Imran Samad before picking up the rebound.

 

