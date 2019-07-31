FUBA Suspends Three Players Over Scuffle

In short
Minutes after Powers' forward Geoffrey Soro and Warriors Saidi Amisi were ejected from the YMCA Arena over the fight, Power's center Philip Ameny is seen in a video footage elbowing Warriors Imran Samad before picking up the rebound.
FUBA Suspends Three Players Over Scuffle31 Jul 2019, 17:05 Comments 117 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Updates
In short
Tagged with: Amisi Saidi Basketball FUBA suspends players Geoffrey Soro, Philip Ameny suspendedn Michael Buzangu NBL uganda national basketball league
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.