Fuel consumers in Kabale district argue that the industry should be controlled by the government in order to stop the dealers from cheating consumers. The price of petrol in Kabale ranged from 4,040 to 4,140 Shillings at the various fuel stations while Diesel ranges between 3,680 and 3,740.
Fuel Consumers Want Gov't to Regulate Prices17 Nov 2019, 16:39 Comments 117 Views Business and finance Updates
