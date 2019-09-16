Fuel Dealers Stockpile in Anticipation as Global Oil Prices Skyrocket

In short
Global oil prices rose as much as 20 per cent to above USD 71 (257,000 Shillings), a barrel by Monday — the biggest percentage spike in almost three decades. This was in response to attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure on Saturday that cut more than half of the country’s production.
Fuel Dealers Stockpile in Anticipation as Global Oil Prices Skyrocket16 Sep 2019
