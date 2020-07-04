Kimbowa Ivan
12:27

Fuel Prices Increase in Buvuma After Pump Stations Suspend Services Top story

4 Jul 2020, 12:24 Comments 172 Views Buvuma District, Uganda Business and finance Local government Report
A woman refilling a vehicle at Buvuma.

A woman refilling a vehicle at Buvuma.

In short
The fuel stations at Kirongo landing site and Luwanda trading center suspended their services due to failure by trucks to supply fuel from the mainland resulting from the suspension of ferry services.

 

Tagged with: Fuel Prices in Buvuma Hiked After Fuel Stations Suspend Services Media Relations, Public and Corporates Manager of UNRA
Mentioned: Buvuma District Fuel station

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.