The fuel stations at Kirongo landing site and Luwanda trading center suspended their services due to failure by trucks to supply fuel from the mainland resulting from the suspension of ferry services.
Fuel Prices Increase in Buvuma After Pump Stations Suspend Services Top story4 Jul 2020, 12:24 Comments 172 Views Buvuma District, Uganda Business and finance Local government Report
