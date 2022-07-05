Nebert Rugadya
Fuel Prices: Neighbours Will Consult Us on 'No-Subsidy Policy' Ggoobi Says

5 Jul 2022 Kampala, Uganda

In short
Ggoobi claims that some countries are consulting Uganda on how it has managed to handle the situation as they seek to follow suit.

Secretary to Treasury Ramathan Ggoobi claims that some countries are benchmarking with Uganda on how it has managed to handle the situation as they seek to follow suit.

 

