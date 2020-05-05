In short
“As a community, we feel it is not safe for us but, we can’t do anything about it because those engaged in this business are powerful people. These youths plant Jerry cans in front of our shops and whenever trucks make stop overs. An average of 10 boys gather to interact with the drivers as they siphon fuel,” he said.
Fuel Siphoning Frustrates Efforts to Minimize Contact Between Truck Drivers, Highway Communities Top story5 May 2020, 15:43 Comments 134 Views Mayuge, Uganda Business and finance Misc Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.