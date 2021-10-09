Wambuzi Reacheal
13:14

Fuel Tanker Bursts in Flames

9 Oct 2021, 12:59 Comments 160 Views Bugweri, Uganda Crime Report
Fire fighters seen at the accident scene.

Fire fighters seen at the accident scene.

In short
Mulawa Waiswa, a resident within the area says that the crash has resulted into panic within their community and most of the parents have resolved to locking up their children inside the houses, as a means of deterring them from being exposed to the accident scene.

 

Tagged with: area community driver overturn resident road traffic trailer
Mentioned: Iganga Kampala Mbale-Tirinyi

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.