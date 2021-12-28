Fahad Muganga
FUFA Call Off Uganda Cranes’ Trip To United Arab Emirates

28 Dec 2021, 16:44 Comments 261 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Breaking news
Coach Micho conducting a training session with the cranes

In short
This came after the United Arab Emirates- UAE temporarily suspended flights from Uganda to Dubai until further notice although they made it clear that incoming Emirates flights from Dubai are still operational.

 

