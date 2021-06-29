Fahad Muganga
FUFA Declares Express FC This Year's Uganda Premier League Champions Top story

29 Jun 2021
The Federation of Uganda Football Association declared the Eagles champions of the 2020/2021 Star Times Uganda Premier League season following their executive committee meeting held on Tuesday afternoon.

 

Tagged with: 2020/2021 Star Times Uganda Premier League Express FC

