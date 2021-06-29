In short
The Federation of Uganda Football Association declared the Eagles champions of the 2020/2021 Star Times Uganda Premier League season following their executive committee meeting held on Tuesday afternoon.
FUFA Declares Express FC This Year's Uganda Premier League Champions
