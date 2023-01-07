In short
Rashid Toha, the assistant captain of the West Nile province team says that although they will miss the services of their custodian and skipper Nafian Alionzi who is with Uganda Cranes in Tunisia for CHAN preparations, their priority as the team is to this time win the FUFA Drum trophy for the region.
FUFA Drum 2022: West Nile Seeks Perfect Home Record Against Lango
