FUFA DRUM: Acholi Province Team Eliminated

In short
Police FC striker, Norman Ogik netted the lone goal for Acholi Province from a cross set by UPDF player Ronald Owiny in the 44th minute of the first half. The second half of the match was fruitless despite many chances created to spice up the match
FUFA DRUM: Acholi Province Team Eliminated8 Jul 2018, 12:13 Comments 156 Views Gulu, Uganda Northern Sport Analysis
FUFA DRUM TEAMS ENTER STADIUM AT PECE WAR MEMORIAL STADIUM Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.