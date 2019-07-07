Dominic Ochola
FUFA Drum: Acholi Team Weld Metallic Casing to Control Gate Collections

7 Jul 2019
The metallic drums, Acholi Province money safe - Courtesy

In short
Bernard Olweny, the Acholi Province Media Relations Officer, says the new measure is aimed protecting the gate collection from theft. He explains that despite the huge turn up of fans during the previous matches, the accountability for the gate collection has been wanting.

 

