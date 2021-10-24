FUFA Finally Clears SC Villa To Feature in Uganda Premier League

In short
“FUFA has directed its various Bodies concerned with the organization of the FUFA Competitions to include Sports Club Villa in the FUFA Competitions fixtures inclusive of the fixtures of the 2021/22 Uganda Premier League with immediate effect”. Statement from FUFA
FUFA Finally Clears SC Villa To Feature in Uganda Premier League24 Oct 2021, 10:20 Comments 130 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
