Wambuzi Reacheal
19:49

FUFA Names Uganda Cubs Squad for Turkey Tournament

28 Feb 2019, 19:49 Comments 158 Views Buikwe, Uganda Sport Report
Uganda cubs last training FUFA technical center. Wambuzi Reacheal

Uganda cubs last training FUFA technical center.

Jackson Magala, the teams Head Coach says that the squad was chosen after 10 days training at Fufa technical centre where a group of 30 players exhibited their skills and those who failed to measure up to the expected standards were discontinued from the team.

 

