FUFA Names Uganda Cubs Squad for Turkey Tournament

In short
Jackson Magala, the teams Head Coach says that the squad was chosen after 10 days training at Fufa technical centre where a group of 30 players exhibited their skills and those who failed to measure up to the expected standards were discontinued from the team.
FUFA Names Uganda Cubs Squad for Turkey Tournament28 Feb 2019, 19:49 Comments 158 Views Buikwe, Uganda Sport Report
Uganda cubs last training FUFA technical center. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.