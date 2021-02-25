FUFA Okays Resumption of Football Competitions

In short
The leagues set for resumption include Big league, FUFA drum, Women elite league, Women super league and the Stanbic Uganda cup. They were suspended last year following the outbreak of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
FUFA Okays Resumption of Football Competitions25 Feb 2021, 14:04 Comments 145 Views Gulu, Uganda Sport Health Updates
