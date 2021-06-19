Fahad Muganga
14:11

FUFA Postpones all Uganda Premier League Games over COVID19

19 Jun 2021, 14:08 Comments 108 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Breaking news
KCCA FC, Kyetume in action

KCCA FC, Kyetume in action

In short
“All Star Times UPL matches scheduled for Saturday 19th June 2021 and Sunday 20th June 2021 have been postponed; FUFA will give further guidance on the remaining match days in the near future” -Ahmed Hussein

 

Tagged with: 2020/2021 Star Times Uganda Premier League FUFA ahmed hussein

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.