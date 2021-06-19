FUFA Postpones all Uganda Premier League Games over COVID19

In short
“All Star Times UPL matches scheduled for Saturday 19th June 2021 and Sunday 20th June 2021 have been postponed; FUFA will give further guidance on the remaining match days in the near future” -Ahmed Hussein
FUFA Postpones all Uganda Premier League Games over COVID1919 Jun 2021, 14:08 Comments 108 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Breaking news
