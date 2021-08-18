FUFA Postpones Stanbic Uganda Cup Again

In short
“The FUFA Competitions Department has postponed the Semifinals of the Stanbic Uganda Cup that were due to be played between 19th and 30th August 2021. The decision was taken to give the National team more time to continue with preparations for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers as the Uganda Cranes will play against Kenya and Mali next month. The Competitions Department will communicate new dates”. Hussein revealed
FUFA CEO in charge of Football Decols Kiiza and Aisha Nalule, Competetions Director. Photo by Fahad Muganga
