Andrew Jackson Oryada
21:52

FUFA to Pay UGX72 Million to Register Team for Challenge Cup in Ethiopia Top story

14 Mar 2021, 21:42 Comments 274 Views Casablanca, Morocco Media Sport Updates
Uganda Cranes after winning the 2019 Challenge Cup.

Uganda Cranes after winning the 2019 Challenge Cup.

In short
Auka Gacheo, the Executive Director of the Council of East and Central African Football Associations (CECAFA) told URN that a decision was made during a meeting on March 11th that each member pays US$20,000 (UGX72,000) to participate in the Challenge Cup.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.