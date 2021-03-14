In short
Auka Gacheo, the Executive Director of the Council of East and Central African Football Associations (CECAFA) told URN that a decision was made during a meeting on March 11th that each member pays US$20,000 (UGX72,000) to participate in the Challenge Cup.
FUFA to Pay UGX72 Million to Register Team for Challenge Cup in Ethiopia
