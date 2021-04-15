In short
Senior Commissioner of Police Charles Birungi, who is the Acting Interpol Director, has told Uganda Radio Network –URN that they have never received any official communication indicating that Bakaleke and Baroza are wanted persons.
Fugitives Baroza, Bakaleke Not on Police's Wanted List -Interpol15 Apr 2021, 12:08 Comments 74 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: ACP Siraje Bakaleke. ACP Jonathan Baroz
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.