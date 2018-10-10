Funding Crisis Threatens Refugee Response Across East Africa

In short
In a new report on underfunded situations, UNHCR notes that six countries facing refugee and displacement crises are particularly badly hit. They include among others Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan, whose refugee population is mainly displaced in Uganda.
Funding Crisis Threatens Refugee Response Across East Africa10 Oct 2018, 10:32 Comments 163 Views Kampala, Uganda East Africa Politics Security Report
