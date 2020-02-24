Funding Deterring Roll Out of Ebola Test Kit- Prof. Ibingira

In short
Prof. Charles Ibingira, the Principal of the school told journalists on Monday morning that they are only waiting for funding from government to roll out the kit after receiving approval from World Health Organisation last year.
Funding Deterring Roll Out of Ebola Test Kit- Prof. Ibingira24 Feb 2020, 18:33 Comments 128 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: ebola point of care test kit
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.