Funding Shortfall Hinders Operations of National Physical Planning Board

In short
In an interview with Uganda Radio Network, Dr. Amanda Ngabirano, the Board’s Chairperson revealed that in this quarter, the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development released100 million Shillings out of the 1.5 billion to facilitate the implementation of various activities.
Funding Shortfall Hinders Operations of National Physical Planning Board28 Aug 2022, 14:49 Comments 113 Views Environment Parliament Local government Updates
In short
Tagged with: physical planning spatial order sustainable development
Mentioned: Committee on Physical Infrastructure Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development National Physical Planning Board – NPPB
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.