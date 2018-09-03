Dominic Ochola
20:08

Furious Residents Block Impassable Road in Pader

3 Sep 2018, 20:08 Comments 85 Views Pader, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Local government Report
Furious Youths Barricade Impassable Road in Pader Dominic Ochola

Furious Youths Barricade Impassable Road in Pader Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
The residents were led Pajule Sub County Councilor Godfrey Ocaya who accuses the district authorities of taking too long to work on the road, which has hindered public transport in the area.

 

Tagged with: blocked the lacani – pajule road protesting the impassable state of the road. furious residents updf ambulance
Mentioned: pajule town council st. joseph’s hospital kitgum works and technical department

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.