Fury in Kasangati as Evicted Residents Confront Police

In short
Violent clashes have broken out between police and residents of Lusanja village, Kasangati Town Council in Wakiso District who were resisting eviction by a city businessman identified as Medard Kiconco, the proprietor of Lexman Industries.
Fury in Kasangati as Evicted Residents Confront Police12 Oct 2018, 16:13 Comments 122 Views Wakiso, Uganda Crime Report
Residents engage police officers in running battles. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.