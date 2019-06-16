In short
Godfrey Abigaba, the Kibiro LC 1 chairperson, says government has completely abandoned the facility that he says have potential of generating revenue for the neighboring community. He wants government to renovate the hot springs to befitting standards.
Future of Kibiro Hot Springs at Stake Top story16 Jun 2019, 14:34 Comments 170 Views Hoima, Uganda Business and finance Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: Kibiro Hot springs sorry state tourism
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.