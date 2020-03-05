In short
According to the Uganda’s Permanent Representative at the United Nations and the current External Adviser on G77 matters. Adonia Ayebare, due to the coronavirus pandemic and in consultation with the G77 member states, the summit has been postponed to a later date this year.
G77 Summit Cancelled over Coronavirus Top story5 Mar 2020, 20:18 Comments 298 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Updates
A section of senior Commonwealth youth delegates and ministers in a meeting at Speke Resort Munyonyo. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.