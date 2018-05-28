In short
The accident claimed 22 lives and left scores of others nursing injuries. The 22 were killed when a Kampala bound bus registration number UAK 562-L hit the rear of a tractor before colliding with an oncoming truck in Nanda village, some 12 kilometres from Karuma Township in Mutunda Sub County.
Gaagaa Bus Pays UGX 60m to Kiryandongo Accident Victims
28 May 2018
In short
Tagged with: road accident lira district gaagaa bus company
