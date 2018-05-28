Ronald Odongo
19:21

Gaagaa Bus Pays UGX 60m to Kiryandongo Accident Victims

28 May 2018, 19:20 Comments 243 Views Lira, Uganda Crime Report

In short
The accident claimed 22 lives and left scores of others nursing injuries. The 22 were killed when a Kampala bound bus registration number UAK 562-L hit the rear of a tractor before colliding with an oncoming truck in Nanda village, some 12 kilometres from Karuma Township in Mutunda Sub County.

 

