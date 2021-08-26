Gaddafi Nasur Asks Court to File Additional Affidavits in Katikamu North Election Petition

In short
On Thursday, Gaddafi through his lawyers led by Asuman Nyonyintono told the court presided over by Justice Margaret Apiny that affidavits of five witnesses swore before a commissioner of oaths Carmel Nakalyowa who lacked a valid practising certificate as an advocate of court.
Gaddafi Nasur Asks Court to File Additional Affidavits in Katikamu North Election Petition26 Aug 2021, 22:36 Comments 93 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.