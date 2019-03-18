Gangs Takeover IUIU Primary School in Mbale

In short
The school’s fringes are covered in deflated sachets of various types of alcoholic drinks, used condoms and sometimes, women’s lingerie. According to school authorities, gangs take over the school premises from as early as 5 p.m., threatening learners and their teachers with rape if they do not vacate the buildings.
Gangs Takeover IUIU Primary School in Mbale18 Mar 2019, 11:42 Comments 163 Views Mbale, Eastern Region, Uganda Human rights Security Local government Updates
In short
Tagged with: primary school
Mentioned: IUIU Nkoma Bujoroto Wagagai Aisa Mutonyi Sophie Mwanja Abraham Betongyeza Islamic University Yahaya Kiti Namakwekwe Namanyonyi Soroti Highway
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.