Dominic Ochola
11:38

Garbage Management Crisis Hits Kitgum Municipality

4 Nov 2018, 11:38 Comments 184 Views Kitgum, Uganda Environment Health Report
Household waste has remained uncollected for weeks at Kitgum Central market Dominic Ochola

Household waste has remained uncollected for weeks at Kitgum Central market Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
The Kitgum district LC 5 Chairperson, Jackson Omona blames the municipal authorities for the crisis. Omona told Uganda Radio Network that the municipality didnt heed to the proper waste disposal procedures.

 

Tagged with: new dumping ground environmental health hazards recarious liquid
Mentioned: kitgum municipal council abongo-layamo sub county

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.