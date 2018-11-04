Garbage Management Crisis Hits Kitgum Municipality

In short
The Kitgum district LC 5 Chairperson, Jackson Omona blames the municipal authorities for the crisis. Omona told Uganda Radio Network that the municipality didnt heed to the proper waste disposal procedures.
Garbage Management Crisis Hits Kitgum Municipality4 Nov 2018, 11:38 Comments 184 Views Kitgum, Uganda Environment Health Report
Household waste has remained uncollected for weeks at Kitgum Central market Login to license this image from 1$.
