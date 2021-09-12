Kimbowa Ivan
18:16

Garden Hygiene is Oil Palm's Best Protection from Disease, Farmers Reminded

12 Sep 2021, 18:15 Comments 85 Views Buvuma, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Environment Editorial
Oil palm nursery bed in Buvuma district.

Oil palm nursery bed in Buvuma district.

In short
A report compiled by a technical team from the National Agricultural Research Organisation-NARO headed by Dr. Gabriel Ddamulira in Kalangala says that Fusarium wilt and Ganoderma diseases are mainly caused by poor farm management.

 

Tagged with: BOPUL Increase Manpower to Improve Oil Palm Growing Condition Amid Disease Outbreak in Kalangala
Mentioned: BOPUL Oil Palm Uganda Limited

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.