Baker Batte
21:19

Gashumba Saves Former Nansana Municipality MP from Arrest

15 Oct 2020, 21:08 Comments 57 Views Election Politics Updates

In short
Police, commanded by the Wakiso Police Station Officer in Charge, Joseph Kamukama, tried to arrest Wakayima, but an army of supporters shielded him, vowing that he would only be arrested 'over their dead bodies.'

 

Tagged with: 2021 nominations
Mentioned: wakayima musoke nsereko

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.