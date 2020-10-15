Gashumba Saves Former Nansana Municipality MP from Arrest

In short
Police, commanded by the Wakiso Police Station Officer in Charge, Joseph Kamukama, tried to arrest Wakayima, but an army of supporters shielded him, vowing that he would only be arrested 'over their dead bodies.'
Gashumba Saves Former Nansana Municipality MP from Arrest15 Oct 2020, 21:08 Comments 57 Views Election Politics Updates
In short
Tagged with: 2021 nominations
Mentioned: wakayima musoke nsereko
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.