Gayaza Orders Candidates to Shave Hair Before Sitting UCE Examination

In short
“We told you to be neat on examination day,” he shouted before ordering those with long hair to leave the school and go to the nearby salon to trim their hair. Those with long hair left the school compound in panic as they rushed to the nearby salons to shave their hair.
Gayaza Orders Candidates to Shave Hair Before Sitting UCE Examination1 Mar 2021, 13:17 Comments 131 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.