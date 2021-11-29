In short
Hellen Faidah, a visually impaired mother of five children who was sent away by her husband four years ago said since she was disowned and chased away by her husband, she has been struggling to look after the children.
GBV Survivors in Arua Demand Support from Gov't29 Nov 2021, 13:50 Comments 128 Views Arua City, Arua, Uganda Human rights Report
Faidah Hellen and Apolot Anjella both disabled victims of GBV giving testimonies at Arua police grounds today.
