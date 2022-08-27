In short
The body that was returned on a chartered flight operated by Bar Aviation touched down at Entebbe International Airport at 7 pm. It was accompanied by his wife Jolly Tumwine, sister Dorah Kibende and son David Tumwine.
Gen. Elly Tumwine's Body Arrives, Eulogized As A Hero27 Aug 2022, 08:26 Comments 131 Views Entebbe International Airport, Kitaasa Rd, Entebbe, Uganda Security Politics Updates
Rev Geoffrey Byakatonda leads prayers after General Tumwine's remains were returned at Entebbe Airport
