Joan Akello
08:34

Gen. Elly Tumwine's Body Arrives, Eulogized As A Hero

27 Aug 2022, 08:26 Comments 131 Views Entebbe International Airport, Kitaasa Rd, Entebbe, Uganda Security Politics Updates
Rev Geoffrey Byakatonda leads prayers after General Tumwine's remains were returned at Entebbe Airport

Rev Geoffrey Byakatonda leads prayers after General Tumwine's remains were returned at Entebbe Airport

In short
The body that was returned on a chartered flight operated by Bar Aviation touched down at Entebbe International Airport at 7 pm. It was accompanied by his wife Jolly Tumwine, sister Dorah Kibende and son David Tumwine.

 

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.