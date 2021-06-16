Olive Nakatudde
21:26

Gen. Katumba Gets Daily Updates on His Attempted Murder Investigation

16 Jun 2021, 21:23 Comments 64 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Politics Report
Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala, the Minister of Works and Transport. Photo by Olive Nakatudde

In short
The former Chief of Defence Forces survived an assassination attempt on 1st June, along Kisoto road in Kisaasi, a Kampala Suburb when gun wielding men severally shot at his car. The shooting claimed the life of Katumba’s daughter, Brenda Nantongo and his driver Haruna Kayondo.

 

Tagged with: Gen. Katumba Wamala Ministers vetting

