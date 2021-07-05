Gen. Katumba Shooting: Security Returns Family of Suspect

In short
After two days of being held incommunicado, security forces have returned the wife and children of Juma Saidi, a suspect in the June 1st shooting at Gen Edward Katumba Wamala. As a minister for works and transport who is also former Chief of Defence Forces –CDF, Gen Katumba, was riddled with bullets at Kisota road between 8:47am to 9am.
Gen. Katumba Shooting: Security Returns Family of Suspect5 Jul 2021
Tagged with: Juma Saidi. Juma Sserwadda. Kawawa Mustafa Ramadan alias Amin. Hussein Lubwama alias Master
