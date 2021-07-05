Kato Joseph
Gen. Katumba Shooting: Security Returns Family of Suspect

5 Jul 2021, 19:41 Comments 158 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
LDUs standing near the scene

After two days of being held incommunicado, security forces have returned the wife and children of Juma Saidi, a suspect in the June 1st shooting at Gen Edward Katumba Wamala. As a minister for works and transport who is also former Chief of Defence Forces –CDF, Gen Katumba, was riddled with bullets at Kisota road between 8:47am to 9am.

 

