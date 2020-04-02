Gen Katumba Wamala Cautions against Forging Stickers

In short
“These stickers have very specific security features. Our officers with their phones can be able to detect if it’s a forged sticker or it’s a real one. I know some people may be warming up to go on Nasser Road and make prints of these but don’t think that our officers are not well informed on the road,” Wamala said.
Gen Katumba Wamala Cautions against Forging Stickers2 Apr 2020, 21:48 Comments 126 Views Health Security Misc Report
In short
Tagged with: COVID-19 Response
Mentioned: Gen Katumba Wamala
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.